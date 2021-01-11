Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 11 (ANI): The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of its kind festival in the state began on January 9 and was initiated by the Tripura government to boost tourism in the state.

"Tripura is a small state but it is blessed with several natural gifts. This festival is part of the government's efforts to make Tripura a tourist hub," said Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, who spent the day at the festival.

Several activities such as rock climbing, hot air balloon rides, archery, ziplining, jet skiing and rope climbing were available for tourists.

"I am really glad to see such events taking place in Tripura. This is the first time we have had a festival for adventure sports. I'm sure that this will attract more tourists to our state," said a tourist.

Another tourist said that she was excited to come out and participate in the festival after being stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so glad that we can come out and participate in this festival after the COVID-19. The tourism sector and the economy are in bad shape, so this is a good initiative by the government to start the recovery process," she said. (ANI)

