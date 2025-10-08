Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 8 (ANI): In a landmark step for Tripura's education sector, 22.410 acres (equivalent to 56 kanis) of land in Kamalasagar constituency, under Sepahijala district, Tripura, has been officially registered at the Bishalgarh Registry Office for the establishment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University under The Art of Living Foundation.

The registration was conducted by Divya Kanchibotla ji, Trustee of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (SSRVM), The Art of Living, Bengaluru.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Death Probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Flays Opposition Leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi for 'Politicising'.

Expressing her happiness, the MLA of Kamalasagar constituency, Antara Sarkar Deb, stated that as the representative of Kamalasagar, she feels extremely delighted and, on behalf of all the residents, extended heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Professor Manik Saha ji for approving the establishment of this prestigious university.

She also visited Kasbeswari Mata Temple to pray for the good health and long life of the Chief Minister. The proposed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar University is expected to emerge as a major hub of higher education in Tripura, promoting value-based learning inspired by the ideals of peace, spirituality, and holistic development advocated by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Also Read | Anta Assembly By-Election 2025: Congress Fields Former Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya for Rajasthan Bypoll.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that this year's Durga Puja was completed peacefully and beautifully, without any incident. One of the government's goals is to further develop and promote art, culture, and literature in the state.

He said that this year's Puja also witnessed great enthusiasm among the Janajatis.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the 'Mayer Gaman 2025' program organised in front of Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School in Agartala on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest at this program organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Saha extended greetings for a happy Bijoya and Dussehra to the people of the state.

He said that such a carnival has been organised for four years.

"From the beginning, the first two years were organised in front of the City Centre. Then, from last year, in consultation with everyone, it has been organised in front of Tulsibati School. One of the main objectives of this event is to organise the Puja in an aesthetic, beautiful environment and in an orderly manner. This has been taken as one of the biggest activities in the annual cultural programs of the ICA Department. Today, children from the Jati and Janajati sections have jointly presented beautiful cultural performances here. This will further enrich our traditions and customs. Our government is also working in that direction. The message of harmony will be further strengthened through such arrangements," he said.

The Chief Minister said that last year, on October 14, it was organised at the same venue.

"After I took charge of the ICA Department, I sat down with other ministers and discussed that during the princely period, a procession was taken from here for the immersion of the idols. Then everyone, including clubs, organisations, and puja organisers, expressed their agreement to determine this place. Therefore, respecting the old tradition, arrangements have been made for the Mother's visit from this place," said Saha.

Saha also stated that this auspicious Bijoya or Dussehra is not limited to Hinduism alone; its acceptance has increased significantly and is being appreciated worldwide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)