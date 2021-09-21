Agartala, Sept 21 (PTI) Tripura High Court on Tuesday rejected a Trinamool Congress plea to hold a rally here on September 22 which was slated to be addressed by All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Issues Direction to the Vidhan Bhavan Administration to Make … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik had moved the court on Monday seeking its permission to hold the mega rally after the state police on September 18 denied permission to the party to hold it.

Also Read | Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari Named As Next IAF Chief, To Take Charge From Air Cheif Marshal RKS Bhadauria on October 1.

The matter had come up for hearing in the court of Justice Arindam Lodh on Monday and the court had issued a notice to the state government seeking to know its view for not giving permission for holding the rally.

Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey told the court on Tuesday that the district magistrate of Tripura West district has already imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC in the sadar subdivision on September 21 till November 4 as part of the precautionary measure to prevent the third wave of the COVID pandemic.

He said that since Durga puja is to be held from October 11 the administration does not want to allow any political rally or public gathering in Agartala in view of it.

“Moreover, it has been observed that the city witnessed violence in the aftermath of political rallies or procession over the past two or three weeks. That's why the prohibitory order has been clamped in the sadar subdivision,” he told the court.

The court rejected TMC's plea for allowing the rally after hearing both sides.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das on Tuesday appeared before the officer-in-charge of the New Capital Complex police station in connection with a case relating to interference in the work of the police. In the course of the interrogation, Ghosh, who is the TMC spokesperson, fell sick and was shifted to a hospital.

He is out of danger and recuperating, TMC sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)