Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) organized a mass gathering at Math Chowmuhani in Agartala on Saturday to press their long-standing demand for a separate state. The event witnessed the presence of IPFT MLA and Tripura State Cabinet Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, along with several other leaders and supporters.

The mass gathering reflected IPFT's determination to pursue the demand for statehood, which remains at the core of the party's political agenda.

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sukla Charan Noatia reaffirmed that the party has been active since 2009 and continues to uphold the same issue that it began with. He said that the issue behind our party's programs and gatherings is not a new one, and it has always been the same.

While speaking to ANI, Sukla Charan Noatia said, "Our party has been active from 2009 up to 2025. The issue behind our party's gatherings and programs is not a new one--it has always been the same. From the very beginning, we have been carrying forward the same issue."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India's Resilience and Economic Strength Are Now a Hope for the World.

"Along with democracy, until the demand for a separate state is fulfilled, our party's movement and activities will continue to focus on the issue of a separate state," he added.

Earlier today, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Northeast NSS Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra, Agartala. CM Manik Saha said that this 5-day program would strengthen unity in diversity.

The event brings together hundreds of NSS volunteers from across the northeastern states for a five-day celebration of youth power, cultural exchange, and social service.

The festival, being held from August 23 to 27, 2025, is jointly organised by the Tripura State NSS Cell, the NSS Regional Directorate of NER, Guwahati, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)