India News | Tripura Joins Hands with AIIMS to Transform State Healthcare

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a bold move to modernize its healthcare ecosystem, the Tripura government has launched a strategic collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to transform Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital into advanced centres of medical excellence.

A high-level AIIMS delegation, led by Director Prof (Dr) M Srinivas, arrived in Agartala on Saturday to kickstart the initiative. Dispensing with formalities, the visiting team immediately held a detailed strategy session with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior government officials.

The session, held at the Tripura Institution for Transformation, is seen as a critical first step in laying the blueprint for far-reaching reforms in the state's healthcare sector.

According to official sources, discussions focused on leveraging AIIMS' expertise to elevate AGMC and GBP Hospital to national standards in medical education, hospital administration, and patient care.

CM Saha underlined the government's commitment to prioritizing healthcare development across the state. He urged the AIIMS team to provide active guidance in integrating advanced systems such as telemedicine, super-specialty services, and digital health records at AGMC and GBP Hospital.

"We aim to establish a robust healthcare ecosystem and ensure that quality medical services are accessible to the people of Tripura. AIIMS' involvement will be key to achieving this vision," CM Saha said in social media.

AIIMS Director Dr Srinivas, accompanied by a team of specialists including Dr Ramesh Agarwal, Dr Lakshmitej Undavalli, and Dr Aruna Kumari, assured full support in reshaping the state's healthcare delivery framework. The team advocated for a long-term roadmap featuring smart hospitals, emergency care modernization, skill development programs, and IT-driven paperless administration.

Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte presented a comprehensive review of the current health landscape, highlighting existing infrastructure bottlenecks and areas requiring urgent intervention.

Following the strategic session, the AIIMS delegation conducted a detailed ground-level assessment of AGMC and GBP Hospital, evaluating service capacity, administrative systems, and clinical facilities. The team also reviewed ongoing projects and suggested recalibrations to optimize outcomes.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders including MLA Mina Rani Sarkar (Chairperson, Rogi Kalyan Samity), OSD to CM Parmananda Sarkar Banerjee, Director of Health Services Dr Tapan Majumder, AGMC Principal Dr Anup Saha, GBP Medical Superintendent Dr Shankar Chakraborty, and former DHS Dr Sanjib Debbarma, among others.

With AIIMS' active participation, the Tripura government is poised to accelerate its healthcare reform agenda, driving AGMC and GBP Hospital toward becoming models of resilient, inclusive, and technology-enabled medical institutions. (ANI)

