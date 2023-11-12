Agartala, Nov 12 (PTI) Tripura police arrested a lawyer on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a deed writer working at a local court here.

Amit Acharjee, a deed writer at the district and sessions court, was beaten up by a few lawyers recently allegedly because of professional rivalry, police said.

"On September 5, a group of lawyers assaulted Acharjee leaving him profusely bleeding. He was immediately taken to a hospital here and later referred to Kolkata for better treatment but succumbed to injuries on September 23," said officer-in-charge (OC), West Agartala police station, Joyanya Dey.

Acting on an FIR, police arrested one of five accused identified as lawyer Gopal Singh.

"Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused," he said.

Victim's father Dilip Acharjee said, "I had to struggle a lot to get an accused arrested. I had even approached the governor, chief minister and the chief justice of the high court seeking justice for my son," he said.

"My son was brutally attacked by some lawyers on the court premises. No one came to his rescue until the assailants left him profusely bleeding. I want exemplary punishment for the killers," he said.

