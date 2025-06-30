Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 30 (ANI): The East Agartala Police conducted a raid at Lalmatia on Monday, leading to the arrest of four drug smugglers. The operation was carried out based on secret information, with the cooperation of the Maharaj Ganj Bazar Outpost team.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rahul Roy, Rajib Roy, Mithun Das, and Bimal Sutradhar. Following the arrest, authorities seized a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics, including 1,200 vials of brown sugar, along with Rs 7,000 in cash, three mobile phones, one motorcycle, and one scooty.

According to police estimates, the total market value of the seized contraband and items is approximately Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh.

Confirming the development, the SDPO of Sadar Subdivision stated that an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case has been registered against the accused. They are being produced before the court today, with police seeking their remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the development of education, health, and communication systems is one of the priority areas of the current government, and there has been a huge improvement in the health system in Tripura.

He stated that initiatives have been taken to strengthen the infrastructure in district hospitals to improve health services. So far this year alone, projects worth approximately Rs 674 crore have been inaugurated and laid in various places across the state, according to a release from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the release, CM Saha said this while inaugurating 28 projects and laying the foundation for 5 more projects in Ganganagar today (total project costs Rs. 42.46 crore).

CM Saha stated that from January 1, 2025, to the present, he has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth approximately Rs 674 crore in different parts of the state, according to the release.

"The Prime Minister says that we have to work for the people. Therefore, the BJP-led government is working to maintain the continuity of development. The double-engine government is working to maintain the happiness of the people and to deliver the benefits of people-oriented projects to the last person," he said. (ANI)

