Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): Continuing their crackdown on illegal cultivation of cannabis, Tripura police destroyed around two lakh saplings in Agartala on Monday, officials said.

Bishramganj police station in-charge Subimal Debnath said that the operation was carried out based on intelligence from an undisclosed source.

"A collaborative effort involving the Bishalgarh police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Forest Department was undertaken in ONGC Tilla, Anandanagar and Vijayanagar areas under the jurisdiction of Bisramganj police station," Debnath said.

According to the police, the operation spanned nearly five hours, and approximately 2 lakh cannabis plants across 100 acres of land under the purview of the forest department were destroyed.

However, no arrests were made during the operation.

Bishramganj police officials said that similar operations would continue in the days to come. (ANI)

