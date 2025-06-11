India News | Tripura Prepared, Confident to Tackle Severe Floods Amid Monsoon Season

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 11 (ANI): As the monsoon rains gather momentum across India's Northeast, the state of Tripura has expressed confidence in its capacity to handle any severe flood situation, backed by enhanced preparedness, improved infrastructure, and robust coordination across government agencies and civil volunteers.

In the recent past, devastating floods affected neighbouring states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim--leaving thousands displaced and road networks crippled--Tripura witnessed waterlogging and disruption, with nearly 1,000 families sheltered in government relief camps.

In the wake of these challenges, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who chairs the State Disaster Management Authority, has led an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Senior officials including Brijesh Pandey (IAS), Secretary & Member of the State Executive Committee; Vishal Kumar (IAS), DM & Collector of West Tripura and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority; and AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, along with teams from NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence Volunteers, have maintained a 24x7 vigil across flood-prone and sensitive areas.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Vishal Kumar highlighted the state's upgraded preparedness, drawing lessons from past experiences.

"Last year in August, we faced heavy rainfall. This year, we have expanded our resources substantially. We now have over thirty high-grade boats, more than 500 trained personnel, and have strengthened embankments in multiple vulnerable zones. NGOs and local clubs have been trained to assist, and relief centres like schools have been upgraded to better support displaced residents. We are fully committed to offering the best possible support," he said.

Echoing this confidence, Brijesh Pandey detailed the comprehensive flood management strategy developed over the past several months.

"We began preparing two to three months ago, learning from last year's gaps. All levels of administration--from the state to the block and subdivision levels--have been briefed and aligned under a clear set of instructions. A key focus has been improving real-time data access via the IMD, expanding communication channels like SMS alerts and ham radios, and increasing the number of trained Civil Defence volunteers from 1,000 to 2,500, with plans for further expansion," Pandey explained.

Communication during disasters has been identified as a critical challenge. "We have diversified communication methods--including satellite links and wireless systems--and stationed NDRF teams strategically to ensure quick response times," Pandey added.

"Post-disaster response is also a key focus. We've built shelter houses in almost every panchayat with a capacity for 4-5 lakh people and empowered District Magistrates with the authority to make emergency procurements. A total of Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned so far for emergency preparedness."

Civil Defence teams are playing a pivotal role on the ground. Uttam Bhattacharjee, Civil Defence Instructor for West Tripura, reported strong readiness.

"We are well-prepared with adequate manpower and boats. Our Civil Defence team under SDM Sadar subdivision is fully engaged, with about 50 volunteers ready and equipped. The feedback from our last flood response has been very positive," he said.

The Chief Minister's emphasis on community engagement and first-responder readiness has resonated across departments, with NGOs and local clubs now fully integrated into the state's disaster management framework.

As monsoon rains intensify in the weeks ahead, Tripura's government and civil society appear determined not to be caught unprepared. With lessons learned, infrastructure reinforced, and an army of trained responders at the ready, the state stands confident in its ability to protect its people from the worst of nature's fury. (ANI)

