India News | Tripura Reports 23 New Coronavirus Cases

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 27 (ANI): Tripura on Tuesday reported 23 new COVID-19 positive cases.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that 18 out of 23 people have come from Maharashtra by train and five others were in contact with positive patients.

"23 more people found COVID-19 positive in Tripura today. Among them, 18 people have come from Maharashtra by train and five others were in contact with positive patients. Positive cases 232, active cases 65, discharged 165 and migrated two," Deb tweeted. (ANI)

