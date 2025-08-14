Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of 79th Independence Day, police authorities in West Tripura on Thursday reassured citizens of the robust security arrangements in place to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration.

Extending warm Independence Day wishes in advance, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, IPS, emphasised the police department's proactive efforts to maintain law and order across the district.

Speaking to ANI, SP Pathak highlighted that additional police forces have been strategically deployed throughout Agartala and other parts of the district.

"We are focusing on visible, preventive policing, and all our officers, including myself, will be on the ground to closely monitor and ensure security," he stated.

He added, "The police department has intensified its coordination with sister agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF), to enhance security measures in sensitive areas. Joint patrols are being conducted in border regions to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, special checks are underway in vulnerable locations, and additional naka points have been established to strengthen vigilance."

SP Pathak assured the public that the police force is fully prepared to handle any situation and will remain vigilant as the nation gears up to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

"Our arrangements are comprehensive and aimed at ensuring safety for all. I wish everyone a very happy Independence Day in advance," he said.

The proactive steps taken by the West Tripura police include strict monitoring of public spaces, heightened surveillance at critical points, and coordination with intelligence units to address potential threats. The department has urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and promptly report any suspicious activities.

With such rigorous security measures in place, the district is set to celebrate Independence Day with safety and enthusiasm. (ANI)

