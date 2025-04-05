New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): In a move to strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned projects to Tripura and Odisha States under the connectivity component of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

As per an official release, in Tripura, 25 roads measuring 84.352 km under, with an estimated investment of Rs. 76.47 crore, have been sanctioned to the State. Continuing this initiative, 42 roads of 118.756 km length with an estimated investment of Rs. 114.32 crore had already been sanctioned in the State under PM-JANMAN.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Income Tax Official Dies by Suicide by Jumping From CGO Towers in Kavadiguda Due to 'Health Issues'.

The release notes that in Odisha, 26 roads measuring 63.271 km and 02 Long Span Bridges (LSBs), with an estimated investment of Rs. 69.65 crore, have been sanctioned to the State. Continuing this initiative, 66 roads of 211.14 km and 04 LSBs with an estimated investment of Rs. 219.40 crore had already been sanctioned in the State under PM-JANMAN.

The release notes that the initiative will provide all-weather road connectivity to PVTG habitations in the States. It will improve the socio-economic condition of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in these states. It will enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres and foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region.

Also Read | 'Save Waqf, Save the Constitution': AIMPLB Declares Nationwide Campaign Against Waqf Amendments, Calls for Repeal.

As per the release the initiative will, "Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets and Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies thus aligning with the government's vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat)."

The release notes that the projects under PM-JANMAN will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Tribal Groups in the States and cementing the government's commitment to inclusive development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)