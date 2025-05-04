Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): Two women drug peddlers were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agartala Railway Station, an official statement said.

According to police sources, the two accused have been identified as Rasuan Devi (25) and Ranju Devi (30), both residents of Katihar district in Bihar were attempting to smuggle the contraband to Delhi via train using the Agartala Railway Station as a transit point.

The duo was caught in possession of a total of 4 kg 405 grams of dry cannabis (ganja), neatly packed in eight packets and concealed in two handbags.

This marks the first such incident reported at the station, although the duo reportedly confessed to having carried cannabis on five previous occasions via train.

According to the initial police interrogation, the seized contraband is estimated to fetch around Rs 50,000 in the Delhi market.

Following the arrest, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger network, and more arrests are likely to be made in connection with the case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

