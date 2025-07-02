Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 2 (ANI): In a joint operation on Wednesday, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), in coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), apprehended two suspected drug peddlers from Agartala Railway Station and seized over 6 kg of dry cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained the duo and recovered a total of 6 kg 265 grams of dry cannabis (ganja) packed in six separate packets, all concealed inside a pit-type carry bag.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Tapas Das, during preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to planning to transport the contraband to Assam by train, using Agartala Railway Station as a transit point.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) at Agartala GRPS. Both accused will be produced before the court on Thursday.

According to the accused's statements, the seized ganja could fetch approximately Rs 1.10 lakh in the Assam market.

The two individuals arrested have been identified as Rafiqulla Khan (29), a resident of Raghunathpur, Munshi Bari, in Sepahijala district, Tripura, and Faizal Ahmed (18), a resident of Kulubari, Paschim Para, in Sepahijala, Tripura.

According to the Agartala GRP, the authorities have intensified surveillance in and around railway stations across the state to curb the transportation of illegal substances. Police sources indicated that further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

