Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 16 (ANI): A group of 20 women entrepreneurs from Hapania successfully established a thriving spice business under the Area Level Federation (ALF), showcasing the power of self-reliance and collective effort.

These women meticulously wash, clean, and grind spices in their homes before selling them in retail and wholesale markets. Their venture gained momentum after the state government introduced supportive schemes, empowering them to expand their business.

The initiative has now earned them recognition under the "Lakhpati Didi" programme in Tripura, a scheme aimed at enabling women to achieve financial independence.

Further boosting their growth, each member of the group received Rs 40,000 under the PMFME (Prime Minister's Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) scheme, a move that significantly strengthened their enterprise.

As a result, their ALF account now boasts nearly Rs 15 lakh in funds.

Expressing gratitude, the group extended their heartfelt thanks to TULM (Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission) for its crucial support in making their venture a success. They also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose initiatives have played a key role in transforming their lives.

This success story stands as a testament to the impact of government-backed programmes in fostering women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Tripura.

Bina Debnath, one of the entrepreneurs, spoke about her spice business and said that the products are sold in both retail and wholesale markets.

"I am associated with an ALF, where 20 women, including myself, run a spice business. We carefully wash and clean the spices at home, grind them, and then sell them in both retail and wholesale markets," she said speaking to ANI.

Further, she said that they were able to strengthen their business and become self-reliant due to the state government.

"We were able to strengthen our spice business and become self-reliant after the state government came into power. Now, we are also recognised as part of the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative in Tripura. After the Prime Minister took office, we received an award of Rs 40,000 per woman under the PMFME scheme. With this financial support, our ALF account now holds nearly Rs 15 lakh," she further added.

The entrepreneur also thanked everyone at the Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission for their support.

"I sincerely thank everyone at TULM for their unwavering support. Without them, we wouldn't have been able to achieve this success. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to our honourable Prime Minister for making this possible," she said. (ANI)

