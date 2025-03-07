New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The 2025 edition of the Indian Navy's capstone Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX) which began in January was conducted over three months until March.

The exercise construct included an amphibious exercise, AMPHEX, a joint work-up phase focused on precise delivery of ordnance to the target, cyber and electronic warfare, and a tactical phase.

The exercise, which culminated in early March, helped validate many of the Navy's concepts of operations and provided a valuable evaluation of its ability to respond to multifarious challenges in a synchronised and integrated manner to defend national maritime security interests.

Set in the Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4300 nm from North to South upto 35 deg South Latitude and 5000 nm from the Strait of Hormuz in the West to the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the East.

TROPEX 25 witnessed the participation of 65-70 Indian Naval ships, 9-10 submarines and over 80 aircraft of different types.

The exercise achieved a very high level of operational synergy with the other Services in planning and executing theatre-level scenarios.

It witnessed extensive participation by the units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard comprising Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, Flight Refueller and AWACS aircraft, over 600 Infantry troops, and more than 10 ICG ships.

TROPEX 25 marked the successful culmination of an intense operational campaign designed to assess the Indian Navy's operational preparedness and material readiness for combat.

It reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to remain a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force. (ANI)

