Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): A tragic accident took place on the Itaunja-Mahona road in Lucknow when a truck gone out of control reportedly rammed into several shops and houses. Initial reports confirm that three people have died, and five others have sustained injuries.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, the incident occurred after the truck, which was travelling along the busy road, lost control and crashed into the establishments.

"An accident took place on the Itaunja-Mahona road, in which a truck reportedly lost control and rammed into some shops. Five people are injured and three people have lost their lives. The police force and SDRF are present at the spot," Chaudhary said in an official statement.

Emergency responders, including police officers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were rushed to the location immediately after the incident. A rescue operation was swiftly initiated and no one remains trapped under the debris.

"The truck has been seized and further legal action is underway. Forensic team will arrive to ascertain the cause," Chaudhary added, reassuring that the investigation would determine the precise reasons behind the truck's loss of control.

The injured are being treated at a local hospital and their conditions yet to be fully reported.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation into the cause of the crash in underway. (ANI)

