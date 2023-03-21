Kaushambi (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A truck driver died when the vehicle crashed into a roadside house after colliding with a dumper on a national highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Imamganj under the Sandipan Ghat police station area on Monday, police station in-charge Rakesh Rai said.

The truck was heavily damaged and its driver Ramesh Kumar (40) got trapped in the cabin of the vehicle, Rai said.

He was somehow pulled out and sent to the district hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries, the police officer added.

