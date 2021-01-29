Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was mowed down when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Hingna area here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hitesh Sunil Bhavsagar, a resident of Bhim Nagar.

Hitesh was riding pillion on motorcycle with his elder brother when a truck coming from opposite side dashed it, a police official said.

Both the brothers fell and Hitesh was crushed under the truck's wheels and died on the spot, he said.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving and further probe is on, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)