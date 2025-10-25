Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Civil society of Tripura has carried out an armed movement under the leadership of one person in the name of a peaceful movement, and their true nature is now clear to everyone, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

He said that the state government will do whatever is needed to develop the janajati, and no compromise will be made in this regard.

CM Saha said this today after welcoming 6,400 voters into the BJP at a joining ceremony organised by the BJP's Krishnapur Mandal in the Mungiakami area of Khowai district.

CM Saha said, "Today, 6,400 voters have joined the BJP. You have taken the right decision at the right time. Without the BJP, the TTAADC, the state, or the country will not move forward in the right direction. I welcome all those who have come here to join today on behalf of the BJP. A few days ago, a similar joining meeting was held in Takarjala. To prevent that meeting from taking place, some miscreants wearing masks of this Tipra Motha attacked our people who had come to join the meeting. Again, a movement has been organised under the leadership of such a person (wearing a mask) in the name of civil society. What kind of movement is this?"

"The way they attacked our workers, BDO, engineer, SDPO, and others with sticks and rods, and they call it a peaceful movement! What kind of movement are they doing? I want to question their leaders. But whenever they see that the situation is against them, they create an atmosphere of unrest. After a few days, they will say that we want peace, we want peace. But now we can see their real face," he said.

The Chief Minister said that there was an attempt to intimidate people by going from house to house around the joining meeting in Mungiakami.

"They have threatened people and said that national parties like the BJP will not be allowed to enter the ADC area. But the BJP can go anywhere in the country--no one can stop them. I am warning them that such tricks will work temporarily, but they will not last long. One of the goals of the BJP is the overall development of the janajati people," said CM Saha.

He said that during the last TTAADC elections, as the president of the BJP, he went to various places where BJP offices were vandalised. Even the photo of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur was left on the ground.

"We took that photo and placed it in its rightful position. And they say we do not respect the royal family! But we have seen 35 years of Left rule and 5 years of Congress rule. They have never respected the Maharajas. After the BJP came to power, the airport was named after Maharaja Bir Bikram. A statue of the Maharaja has been installed on the island adjacent to Kaman Chowmuhni. To honour Maharaja Bir Bikram, his birthday, August 19, has been declared a public holiday," he said.

The Chief Minister said that, after assuming office as Prime Minister, PM Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of the janajatis and to respecting tribals.

"The honorarium of the janajati community leaders of the state has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. Officers have been appointed at the sub-district and district levels to implement special projects of the Centre and the state for the welfare of the tribals," he added.

BJP President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, former MP Rebati Tripura, District President Binay Debbarma, ADC member Bidyut Debbarma, and other party leaders and workers were present at the event. (ANI)

