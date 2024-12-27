Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was a true statesman who led by example, ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday.

His vision, wisdom, humility and commitment to the country's growth will always be remembered, Amarinder Singh, now a BJP leader, said.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji, a true statesman who led by example," Singh posted on X.

"I will fondly remember seeking his guidance on various economic issues faced by Punjab. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.

