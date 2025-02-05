India News | Trump's Loud Thinking on Future of Gaza Dangerous, Totally Unacceptable: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) With US President Donald Trump asserting that the US "will take over" the Gaza Strip, the Congress on Wednesday said his loud thinking on the future of Gaza was "bizarre, dangerous, and totally unacceptable".

The opposition party demanded that the Narendra Modi government make its position "absolutely clear" on the Israel-Gaza issue.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Trump said the US "will take over" the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, "own it" and undertake economic development that would create "unlimited numbers of jobs and housing" there.

Trump made the remarks during a joint press conference in the White House with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing next to him.

Trump also suggested that the US develop the land but provided no details on who would be allowed to live there.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "President Trump's loud thinking on the future of Gaza is bizarre, dangerous, and totally unacceptable."

A two-state solution that fulfils the completely legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to lead a life of independence and dignity, and also ensures security for Israel, is the only basis for sustainable peace in West Asia, he said.

The Modi government must make its position absolutely clear, Ramesh said, adding that other governments had done so already.

Trump also said all Palestinians currently living in Gaza -- around 20 lakh people -- should leave and be placed in other countries in the Middle East.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings," Trump said.

"Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area, do a real job, do something different," he said.

"The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative. It's right now a demolition site. This is just a demolition site. Virtually every building is down. They're living under fallen concrete that's very dangerous and very precarious. They instead can occupy all of a beautiful area with homes and safety, and they can live out their lives in peace and harmony, instead of having to go back and do it again," Trump said.

Asked about the possibility of sending US troops to Gaza, he said the US would "do what is necessary" as he laid out plans for his government to take over the area, and suggested he would visit the territory.

