Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Waliv Police of Maharashtra on Wednesday summoned Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements in connection with the alleged suicide of the popular television actor.

Waliv Police said the accused, Tunisha's boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan, was not cooperating with the investigators.

The police said it was a serious and a high-profile case which requires a thorough investigation. But, Sheezan was neither giving proper answers to questions during interrogation nor cooperating in the ongoing probe, the investigators alleged.

The police said they have seized three mobile phones, including two iPhones, over the course of its ongoing probe in the case.

The police further informed that they had retrieved Sheezan's chats with Tunisha, her mother and his mother from his phone that they had seized earlier.

Police said they also found Sheezan's chats with a 'secret girlfriend'. They claimed Sheezan talked with his 'secret girlfriend' for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death.

Tunisha's mother has earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. The police had said it would grill him on the claim of Tunisha's mother, sources said.

During its probe, the police also took Sheezan to the sets of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' where Tunisha was found dead under mysterious circumstances. (ANI)

