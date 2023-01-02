Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], January 2 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Monday issued notice to Waliv Police to file their reply on actor Sheezan Khan's bail plea, who is accused in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case and posted the hearing for January 7.

Television actor Sheezan Khan on Monday filed the bail application in the Vasai court after which the court has given a date of January 7 for the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, on Monday the family of Sheezan Khan alleged that Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma and accused the deceased's mother of it.

Addressing a press conference, Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma.

"Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.

Falaq Naaz also denied that Sheezan had any other girlfriend, than Tunisha and called it a false narrative being spread.

"Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called to record her statement. There's no secret girlfriend," said Falaq Naaz.

Incidentally, Falaq had on the day of Tunisha's cremation announced that they would speak to the media and put their side of the story.

Sheezan Khan is the reported former boyfriend and co-star of 21-year-old Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their months-long relationship.

He was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25. So far, the police have recorded the statements of 27 people in the matter. (ANI)

