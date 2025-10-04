Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 4 (ANI): Adhava Arjuna, General Secretary of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and President of the Basketball Federation of India, arrived in Dehradun on Saturday to participate in the National Sub-Junior Basketball Tournament amid the row against his deleted social media post in the wake of the Karur stampede.

When asked about the stampede, Adhava Arjuna told ANI, "We are working for justice. Truth will come out."

His visit comes amid a case registered against him for making a post on X, allegedly calling for a Nepal and Sri Lanka-like uprising in Tamil Nadu against the ruling government.

The screenshot of Arjun's post on X has been circulating on social media despite the post being deleted following backlash. His post comes in the backdrop of the unfortunate September 27 Karur stampede incident that claimed the lives of 41 people.

In his post, the TVK leader urged the youth in Tamil Nadu to "revolt" against authority.

According to police, TVK leader Arjun has been booked under sections 192, 196(1)(b), 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b), 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TVK General Secretary Anand and C.T.R. Nirmalkumar, Joint Secretary, in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public rally led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, resulting in the death of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The event drew a massive crowd, and preliminary observations suggested that lapses in crowd management contributed to the chaos.

On Friday, Madras High Court Justice N Senthilvkumar dismissed the anticipatory bail filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar seeking bail in the Karur stampede case.

The judge raised questions on why the TVK failed to control the mob, highlighting the party cadre's unruly behaviour, including the rampage and damage caused to public properties during the party chief Vijay's roadshow. (ANI)

