Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): TVK chief Vijay, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the severe hardship being caused to the public by continuous rains across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and criticised the government for failing to complete essential drainage works.

In a post on X, Vijay said the disruption to normal life was the result of inadequate implementation of stormwater and drainage infrastructure.

He stated, "Due to the continuous rains in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, people's normal lives have been severely affected. The reason for this suffering of the people is the failure to properly and completely implement drainage facilities."

The actor-turned-politician appealed to residents to prioritise safety amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.

"I request the general public to remain cautious, keeping their safety in mind," he said.

Vijay also urged TVK workers to assist those impacted by the downpour.

"I request the party comrades to provide the necessary assistance to the people affected by the rains, with due protection," he added.

He criticised the government for delays in stormwater drainage projects despite funds being allocated.

"Even though funds have been allocated to establish rainwater drainage facilities, the works have not been completed in the four-and-a-half years of governance. If there had been even the slightest concern for the people, such stagnation of water would not have occurred even with this moderate rainfall," Vijay said.

Calling for immediate action, he added, "I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take action to ensure that rainwater drains out, so that during the remaining monsoon season, people do not face difficulties and their normal lives are not disrupted."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday as heavy rain bands associated with Cyclone Ditwah lashed the state. The IMD's red nowcast warned of rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds up to 40-60 kmph.

Amid the weather warnings, fishing operations in the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Sri Lanka, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area have been suspended until morning.

District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram declared holidays for schools and colleges on Monday as a precaution. Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade announced the closure of all educational institutions on December 2 in view of the IMD alert. Similar orders were issued in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to ensure student safety amid the possibility of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. (ANI)

