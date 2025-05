Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday administered the oath of office to former Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad as the State Chief Information Commissioner along with four state information commissioners.

The state information commissioners who took the oath of office and allegiance are Amarjit Singh, Karmvir Saini, Neeta Khera, and Sanjay Madaan.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was among those present on the occasion, an official statement said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony.

Congratulating newly appointed State Chief Information Commissioner Prasad and information commissioners, Dattatreya said they play an important role in ensuring transparency and accountability in democracy.

The Governor expressed hope that the newly appointed information commissioners will discharge their duties with impartiality, honesty and dedication so that the Right to Information is further strengthened.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapoor, senior administrative officers, former ministers, former MLAs, heads of various departments and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

