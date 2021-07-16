New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A Twitter user has shared a video clip claiming that a flash had occurred over a Delhi Metro train on the Pink Line, even as the DMRC on Friday said such incidents are natural phenomenon and there was no issue with the services.

The user had shared the clip on Thursday, close to midnight, saying it happened near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station, and tagged the official Twitter handle of the DMRC.

A senior DMRC official, when contacted on Friday, said there was no issue.

"It was the last train service yesterday, so some reversal had taken place, owing to revised operational plan for OHE (overhead electrification) interlinking in Trilokpuri section of the corridor," he said.

The DMRC is carrying out other ancillary works on a very small segment of the Trilokpuri section, due to which services on the corridor were regulated.

He said this was "panto flashing", which is a natural phenomenon and keeps happening many a times, but not noticed in day time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)