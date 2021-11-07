Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) A Twitter user on Sunday posed a threat to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by bomb, following which UP Police started an investigation.

"The matter came to light, as we got information about this threat from UP 112 (police helpline). Somebody has made mischief on Twitter," DCP (crime) Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.

On the username of the Twitter account, Tiwari said: "These accounts are generally fraud, and wrong names are used. Until the probe is finished, and an authentic name is found, it can't be revealed."

He added that information has been sought from Twitter in this regard.

