Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The two accused who were arrested for firing at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy on Thursday were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

The police will also move an application seeking their police custody.

Notably, Owaisi was fired upon on Thursday evening when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, following which the Home Ministry has provided him with the Z security of CRPF with immediate effect after reviewing his security, according to the sources.

Speaking on the matter, SP Hapur Deepak Bhukar told ANI over the phone, "Some recovery has to be made from the accused, for which it is necessary to take them into custody."

Police sources said that both the accused were hurt over Owaisi's statements, after which they took this step. They were looking for the opportunity for quite some time. According to the police, both the accused were also present at Owaisi's meeting in Meerut. CCTVs around the meeting place in Meerut is also being scrutinised.

It was revealed in the investigation that the attack on Owaisi was not a sudden decision.

The police are looking for the people who provided country-made pistols to the accused for which police custody is necessary, according to the police sources.

Police said that when Owaisi's convoy left from Meerut, both the accused also accompanied him and came forward and started waiting for Owaisi at Chhijarsi toll plaza. And as soon as Owaisi's car reached Chhijarsi toll, both Shubham and Sachin opened fire.

Police have recovered 2 country-made pistols (Desi Katta) in this case, while it is being ascertained from where they got this pistol.

The accused told the Police that they took the action after being hurt by the AIMIM chief's anti-Hindu remarks.

"Both the accused felt that Owaisi and his brother are playing with their faith. Especially with their statements on Ayodhya," the police sources said.

At the same time, after the incident, on the complaint of Yameen Khan of Owaisi's party, an FIR has been registered under section 307 in Pilkhua police station of Hapur police.

Shubham hails from Saharanpur while Sachin hails from Greater Noida's Badalpur.

Meanwhile, a day after an attack on his convoy, the Lok Sabha MP on Friday said he will talk to Speaker Om Birla over the matter.

"Speaker called me yesterday and asked about my well-being. He said that he was informed by police that two people were apprehended. He said he sought a report on the incident. I will talk to Speaker today," Owaisi told ANI. (ANI)

