Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A video has gone viral on social media wherein one youth is seen beaten up in Biharigarh village of Muzaffarnagar.

The police have arrested two persons in the matter.

In the video, it is seen that the youth was beaten with a shoe and dragged with a belt around his neck. The police have registered a case and are questioning the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav, said, "A video has gone viral in Biharigarh village of Muzaffarnagar wherein a youth was seen being beaten up by two persons. One is village pradhan's husband. Both have been arrested."

"A case has been registered under relevant sections," he added.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

