New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of a cash collection agent and looting Rs 7 lakh from him in northeast Delhi's GTB Enclave area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have identified as Ramtej Verma (35) and Ramashish Verma (32), both residents of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said they received information around 7.40 pm on May 12 that two persons fired at a man and fled the spot.

Dinesh Sharma (53), a resident of Sahibabad in UP, who worked as a cash collection agent, was found in pool of blood with multiple gunshot injuries. He was rushed to GTB hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the assailants hailed from Gonda and a team was sent there to nab them. Police found that the accused lived near a jungle and it was also revealed that besides robbery, the two were also involved in illegal supply of arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said.

Police also found that they were alcoholics and laid a trap near a liquor shop in the area and apprehended Ramtej, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Later, Ramashish, who gave shelter to the accused persons, in Delhi, was also nabbed, he added.

Ramtej revealed that he and his associate used to smuggle Sagwan wood by cutting trees from forest as well as illegally supplying arms and ammunition.

They also robed people at gunpoint. On May 10, they came to Delhi from Gonda with a plan to commit robbery. They stayed at Ansari Road, Daryaganj at the office of Ramashish, the co-conspirator who used to call them for such activities to Delhi, police said.

On May 12, they went to Jhilmil, GTB Enclave, where they saw a person coming out of a factory carrying cash in his hand. They followed the person, cornered him and pulled out their guns. When the victim resisted, they shot him and took away the cash, police said.

Five shots were fired and three hit the victim in the chest, they said.

The accused distributed the cash -- Rs 7 lakh -- at the office of Ramashish and returned to Gonda next day.

Ramtej's associate is absconding and and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

