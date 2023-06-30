Kurukshetra, Jun 30 (PTI) The owner of a gym centre in this Haryana district had a narrow escape after two motorcycle-borne men fired several gunshots at his car near the village Sunderpur flyover on Friday evening, said police.

Balram Singh Bura was going in his car with his wife, a child and his friend when the incident took place, said police.

Also Read | Kevin Spacey Called 'Sexual Bully' Who Makes Others 'Feel Powerless and Uncomfortable' During His London Trial.

Thanesar City Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Rana said at least five to six rounds were fired by the assailants.

Bura's friend Sanjay suffered minor injuries while others were safe, said police.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Dupes Two Businessmen on Pretext of Providing Shops Under Smart City Project in Indore; Police Registers Case After a Year.

A case has been registered, said police, adding that the CCTV footage of the areas was being scanned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)