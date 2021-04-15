Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old man and his younger brother were electrocuted after an iron pipe of the tubewell motor they were repairing in neighbouring Baran district came in contact with a high-tension powerline, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night in Khaldimal village under Nahargarh police station area of Baran district. The deceased were identified as Danmal Meena (28) and his brother Naval Meena (25), residents of Khaldimal village.

Demanding compensation, the family of the two brothers staged a protest with the bodies at the village and refused to go forward with the cremation.

The brothers were motor mechanics and repairing a water-booster motor of a tubewell in an agriculture field owned by Babulal Choudhary in their village on Wednesday night, ASI at Nahargarh police station Balvant Singh said.

While the two brothers were pulling out the motor from the tubewell, one end of the motor's iron pipe came in contact with a 11,000 KV powerline passing overhead that electrocuted the two brothers on the spot, he added.

The two brothers were immediately rushed to hospital in Baran where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

Choudhary, the owner of the agriculture field, was not at his house while his mobile has been switched off, the ASI pointed out.

The police handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem was done on Thursday morning but the family members refused to conduct the last rites and demanded compensation from Choudhary while placing the two bodies under a tree in the village, the ASI further said.

The SHOs of Nahargarh and Bhawargarh police stations are at the spot trying to convince the protesting family members to go ahead with the funeral, he said.

