Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], January 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Wednesday apprehended two cadres of the banned outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Churachandpur.

Based on specific input from their intelligence team, the Khuga Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) launched an operation at Beheng near BP-42, Churachandpur and apprehended two active cadres of PREPAK.

Also Read | The Gaganyaan Program to Carry Indian Astronauts into the Space is Under Progress. This … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)