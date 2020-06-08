India News | Two C'garh Cops, ITBP Jawan Among 104 Test COVID-19 Positive

Raipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,197 after 104 more people, including two policemen and an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, tested positive on Monday, a health department official said.

Besides, 52 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state after recovering from the infection, he said.

Also Read | Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi Passes Away at Private Hospital in Bhubaneswar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

"Of the new cases, 20 were reported from Mungeli district, 14 from Korba, 10 from Surguja, nine from Janjgir- Champa, eight from Balodbazar, seven from Raigarh, six from Kabirdham, five each from Rajnandgaon, Koriya and Kanker districts, four each from Raipur and Bilaspur districts, three from Bemetara, two from Surajpur while one case came from Jashpur district," the official said.

One patient is from another state, who tested positive for the viral infection in Chhattisgarh on Monday, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19: 50 NDRF Personnel Who Worked During Cyclone Amphan Test Positive for Coronavirus.

Two policemen, posted in the Mandir Hasaud police station here, are among the new cases detected in Raipur. Both cops were recently deployed in COVID-19 containmentzones in Mandir Hasaud and Saddhu areas, he said.

"An ITBP constable, belonging to the 40th battalion, is among the new cases reported from Rajnandgoan," a police official from the district said.

The constable, who had returned to Rajnandgaon from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, was kept in a quarantine centre in Somani village set up by the paramilitary force, he said.

The ITBP is deployed in Rajnandgaon bordering Maharashtra for anti-Naxal operations.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 1,197, though active cases are 858 as 335 people have been discharged and four patients died, the official said.

At present, 2,31,935 people have been kept in 19,903 quarantine centres of the state while 48,776 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,197, new cases 104, deaths 4, discharged-335, active cases 858, people tested so far 92,598.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)