Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 1 (ANI): Amritsar Commissionerate of Police busted two cross-border illegal arms smuggling modules and apprehended four operatives, including a juvenile, police said on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and retrieved consignments near the international border.

In a post on X, Punjab Police DGP said, "In a major crackdown, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts two cross-border illegal arms smuggling modules and apprehends 4 operatives, including a juvenile. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and retrieved consignments near the international border."

Police have seized seven pistols (1x9mm, 4x.30 bore including Glock, 2x.32 bore), 6 Live Cartridges and a Motorcycle.

Police have registered an FIR at Gate Hakima police station and B-Division Amritsar police station.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, BSF troops, in joint operations with Punjab Police, recovered 2 drones, pistol parts and ammunition in separate incidents across Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, an official said.

According to Public Relations Officer (Punjab Frontier) BSF, "In Tarn Taran, based on BSF intelligence, three separate recoveries were made from farming fields near Village Dal 01 plastic bottle containing pistol parts and 02 live rounds and 01 packet with pistol parts, 01 magazine and 15 live rounds. In third incident BSF and Punjab Police jointly recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with pistol parts from a farming field near Village Mehdipur, Tarn Taran (ANI)

