Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The two-day-long annual planning meeting of the of the legislators began in Shimla on Monday, ahead of the state budget which is scheduled for February 17.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu headed the meeting in the secretariat and said that the annual planning meeting sets the priority of the legislators for annual planning and development.

"Annually the planning meeting is done, keeping in mind the MLA priority, we are doing it. As far as the Union Budget is concerned, if it would be an election budget time then we will put our budget and will share our plans," said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

On being asked about the expectations from the Union Budget he said that the pending disaster relief fund is much awaited and needs to be released.

"We have submitted our claim of Rs 10000 crore. We should have received the money in December as per central norms but now, January is also towards the end and we should get it soon," Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticised his predecessor Jairam Thakur claiming that the BJP leader was working on stopping the relief fund due to the state.

"He (Jairam Thakur) is working to find the file regarding MLA fund. It would have been better if he had worked to provide a special relief package to Himachal Pradesh during the disaster... Now when we are about to get the Rs 10,000 cr claim, which was to be given in December, he is working to stop that... Our government is not going to use that fund, it will be used for the benefit of the disaster-affected people... If the government has closed the MLA fund, then he (Jairam Thakur) should send a letter related to it..." the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)

