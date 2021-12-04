Saharanpur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Two people died and as many were injured when a nilgai suddenly came in front of their motorcycles, police said.

The nilgai also died in the accident that took place on Delhi-Yamunotri highway on Friday night, SP Atul Sharma said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

Nisar and Vishal died on the spot, the police said, adding that injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)