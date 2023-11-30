New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): In a major development, students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses at Delhi University may study two academic programmes simultaneously. The proposal in this regard was approved by the academic council.

Meanwhile, the academic council deferred a resolution regarding twinning degrees and pursuing two courses in two different institutions.

The academic council along with the executive council forms the decision-making bodies of the varsity.

During a meeting on Thursday, the council members gave the go-ahead to dual degrees. The final nod would be given by the Executive council, the highest decision-making body of the university.

The procedures for awarding dual degree programmes have been prepared by the university. In the first phase, the university plans to allow students to pursue a degree in tandem via regular and distance learning.

However, the resolution on dual degrees was opposed by a section of the academic council members, who said it would dilute the degrees and compromise the quality of education.

In December 2022, the university constituted a committee to explore the possibilities of a joint degree programme as per the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020.

Calling the dual degree "total farce", former Executive Council member Abha Dev Habib, said: "It undermines the value of a full-time degree. Collecting paper degrees cannot help us to deal with the questions of employability or employment. Students are confused and nervous. What they need is a quality education and not a bag full of degrees. NEP is all about Education without Education."

Meanwhile, DUTA Executive member Rudrashish Chakraborty said the dual degree programme poses a strain not only on the students.

"There is no promise of augmenting the infrastructure facilities while offering dual degrees," he said.

The 1016th meeting of the Academic Council of University of Delhi was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh.

Singh also shared detailed information on the admissions in the current academic session and said that this year a total of 68583 admissions have been made in UG. Apart from these, there have been 11196 admissions in PG and 784 admissions in PhD. Giving information, he said that 98 orphan students have been admitted with full fee waiver under the special reservation scheme. Along with this, a total amount of Rs 1,00,61,057 was distributed to 1009 students under the financial support system in the financial year 2022-2023.

During the AC meeting, the recommendations of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council meeting held on November 23 were also considered. Herein, the eligibility criteria and admission process of 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) including eligibility criteria for programs of UG and PG programs under CUET (UG) 2024-25 for the academic session 2024-25 were presented.

Along with these, eligibility for B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering and B.Tech Electrical Engineering, BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons), Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL) Criteria for application and criteria to establish equivalence of CUET (UG) subjects with the subjects studied in class XII were also suggested.

Vice Chancellor Singh also informed that in the current academic session, 98 orphan students have been admitted under special reservation. The Vice Chancellor said that under this scheme, 3 students have been admitted in B.Tech, 17 in PG and 78 in UG. (ANI)

