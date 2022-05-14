Bhadohi (UP) May 14 (PTI) Two people have been detained after their video, purportedly showing them plotting with two others to kill Nishad party's Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey, surfaced on social media, police said on Saturday.

In the video, the two suspects are purportedly seen talking about the killing of the MLA and giving a contract to two others for the job so that an assembly bypoll is held and the candidate supported by them wins the poll, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Says, 'Some Parties Misleading With Fake Hindutva'.

The SP identified the detained suspects as Sonu Tiwari and Saddam, both belonging to the Gyanpur area of the district.

He said the police detained the suspects after taking cognisance of the viral video in which they are seen talking about the killing of the MLA so that their desired candidate wins in the assembly byelection.

Also Read | Kolkata: Teen Killed as Bomb Explodes in Garbage Dump in North 24 Parganas.

The video has been shot in a house in which a woman too is heard talking about the money, the SP said.

Dubey won the recent assembly election from the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad Party), a ruling BJP ally.

Reacting to the surfacing of the video over the plot to kill him, MLA Dubey said for twenty years, massacres were common in this constituency.

Without naming anyone, Dubey insinuated that the man who could not win this election and was rejected by people might be behind plotting his murder.

He said, "Such people would be treated aptly by Chief Minister Yogi Adityantah."

In its last term too, the Gyanpur assembly constituency was represented by NISHAD Party with its candidate Vijay Mishra winning the 2017 assembly elections.

Mishra, a four-term MLA, however, had lost the 2022 assembly elections and stood third in the electoral race.

He was arrested over two years ago for his alleged involvement in a slew of criminal cases, including the rape of a singer and the grabbing of properties belonging to his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari and is presently lodged in Agra jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)