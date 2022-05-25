Two people died after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district yesterday (Photo/ANI)

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], May 25 (ANI): Two people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district on Tuesday.

As per the preliminary information received, the liquor was brought to the state from Jharkhand.

A total of 70 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

Speaking to ANI on this development, Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said, "Two people died after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad district yesterday. 70 people have been arrested. 10 teams are working on it. Information was received that liquor was brought from Jharkhand. Further investigation is underway."

Further investigation in this matter is underway.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. (ANI)

