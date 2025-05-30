Kottayam (Kerala), May 30 (PTI) Two men from this south Kerala district died on Friday when the country boat on which they were fishing capsized and they were unable to swim to safety, fire and rescue officials said.

Joby V J (36) and Arun Sam (37) died, while Joshi, who was with them, survived.

Joshi is the brother of the deceased Joby and the three had gone fishing on a country boat near Panachikkad here.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, the officials said.

While they were fishing, the boat suddenly capsized and Joshi, who knew how to swim, swam to safety.

But Joby and Arun, who did not know how to swim, clung to the boat for some time till it sank, taking them with it, the officials said.

The bodies were found after a search was conducted by locals and the fire and rescue personnel, the officials said.

