Kanimozhi NVN Somu is one of the two candidates for Rajya Sabha by-polls from Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21 (ANI): Two candidates from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar, on Tuesday filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tamil Nadu.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday nominated Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar as party candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin.

Also Read | MHT CET Admit Cards For PCB Group Released, Candidates Can Access and Download Hall Ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu fell vacant after the resignations of AIADMK members R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy as they contested the state assembly elections and became MLAs.

The bypolls will be held on October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, Both Pilot and Co-Pilot Die.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)