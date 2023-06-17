Saharanpur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in the Yamuna here on Saturday while taking a bath, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said victims Darpan (19) and his cousin Sagar (20) were residents of Khalidpur village under the Behat police station area.

He said they drowned in the Thana Gangoh area of Saharanpur district. Their bodies were pulled out of the water by local people in the area.

Jain said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

