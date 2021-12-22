Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested from Bhubaneswar's Ghatipiri area and brown sugar was recovered from their possession worth over Rs 1 crore, said Teja Raja Patel, Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Patel said, "On December 20, after getting reliable information regarding the dealing of brown sugar, our team conducted a raid at Ghatipiri and apprehended two persons. One plastic bag containing 1.09 kg brown sugar could be recovered. A case has been registered against them ."

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Sahoo and Basanta Kumar Sahoo. However, Patel informed that the names of the suppliers could not be identified till now.

"The cost of brown sugar is approximately more than 1 crore. It is premature to give the names of the suppliers," he said.

Asked about the possibility of the suppliers being from West Bengal, Patel said that the link is being investigated. (ANI)

