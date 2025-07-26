Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Two DSPs of Andhra Pradesh police were killed and two others, including a senior police official, suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Saturday.

The police officials were travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad in a car on official work. The car hit the road divider while trying to avoid colliding with a vehicle going ahead of them when the latter's driver applied sudden brakes at Choutuppal near Hyderabad.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

After hitting the road divider, the ill-fated car fell on the other side of the road, and it was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

The two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who work with the Intelligence Security Wing of Andhra Pradesh police died in the accident, while an Additional Superintendent of Police and the vehicle driver sustained injuries.

Also Read | Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Hike in Monthly Pension for Journalists to INR 15,000 Ahead of State Assembly Elections 2025.

The injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)