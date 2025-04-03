Itanagar, Apr 3 (PTI) A man was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare for allegedly attacking two fish sellers from Assam who refused to give him fish for free, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Banderdewa on Wednesday night, they said.

Phassang Niya (56) allegedly demanded 3 kg of fish for free. When Arun Hazarika and Utpal Das refused, he attacked them with a machete, police said.

Hazarika received grievous injuries on his forehead, and Das got wounded in his ribs, they said.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said the victims are undergoing treatment at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

He said the law-and-order situation is under control.

Banderdewa shares a boundary with the North Lakhimpur district in Assam.

"I have spoken to the SP of North Lakhimpur for coordination, and to ensure peace and tranquillity in both states," Gambo said.

The accused is a native of Pallang village in Kurung Kumey district, while both the victims are from Assam.

