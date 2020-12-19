Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Indore Police has arrested two persons after death of a car owner in road rage case.

Police said that the road rage incident took place in Palasia area of Indore on Thursday and led to death of Siddharth Soni, who had come out of the car he was driving. They said Soni was allegedly pushed by Vikas Yadav during the scuffle and he was run over by a truck.

"On Thursday, one Vikas Yadav was going on a scooter and a car allegedly hit him at Sheikh Hatim square of Palasia police station area in Indore. A fight broke out and they manhandled each other physically. While this was happening a truck passed by. Siddharth Soni, the car driver fell and a truck ran him over and he died. We have arrested the scooterist and the truck driver, "Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais told media on Friday.

The police official said that a case has been registered against the scooterist and truck driver. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)