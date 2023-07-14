New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in Malaysia, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vaibhav (23) and Badal Katheriya (23), a resident of Aligarh in UP, they said.

The accused used to take multiple round of online interviews of the victims and issue them fake job appointments, police said.

Vaibhav, the mastermind, is a second-year B.Tech student.

A case was registered based on Aditya Gautam's complaint. Gautam stated that he got a call regarding job opening in Malaysia, a senior police officer said.

Two rounds of video interview were conducted online and he got an offer letter on his mail ID, but in this process, he lost Rs 37,787. Later, he found it to be fake and the accused stopped taking his phone calls, the officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the bank transactions and call detail records and nabbed Vaibhav on Friday. Later, Katheriya was also nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Vaibhav confessed that he had fake email IDs which he used to send e-mails to clients for job offers. After the first round of interview, he took payment around Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000. He would again take second round of interview and demand around Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. Upon receiving the payment, he would send him company's fake offer letter and later stopped taking calls, the DPC said.

One complaint related to the same was found linked on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Katariya used to assist him in bank operations, police added.

